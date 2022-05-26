Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Numerous thunderstorms brought heavy and gusty winds to Central Illinois on Thursday. Much of Central Illinois received 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain but thunderstorms produced localized bands of 2-3″ to parts of Fulton, Knox and Peoria Counties. Here’s a list of Thursday’s rainfall reports from across the region.



Canton – 1.82″

Peoria Heights – 1.37″

South Pekin – 1.15″

Germantown Hills – 1.04″

Eureka – 1.03″

Speer – 0.97″

Goodfield – 0.95″

Henry – 0.95″

Metamora – 0.94″

Alta – 0.94″

Morton – 0.88″

Metamora – 0.85″

Peoria (PIA) – 0.82″

Lewistown – 0.80″

Pekin – 0.78″

Altona – 0.76″

East Peoria – 0.76″

Washington – 0.40″

Bloomington – 0.28″

Additional Rainfall Forecast

The heaviest rain has come and gone but scattered showers will linger throughout the night and into Friday morning. Much of Central Illinois can anticipate an additional 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain through Friday afternoon.