Raining ammonia sulfate raises health concerns in Henry

HENRY, Ill.– One mom in Henry said for the last year and a half her family has dealt with chemicals raining down on her home. After months of repeat problems, she wants to know if what she’s breathing in is going to hurt her family.

Kally Davis describes white dust coating cars, grills, and yards. She said sometimes homeowners see it first, but sometimes it’s the smell warning moms like Daviss that it’s happened again.

“At night time there will be a cloud that comes out, but depending on which way the wind is blowing it’s dumping a white powder all over our yards, our cars our house.” Kally Davis

The powder is ammonia sulfate, but the problem has been consistent for a year and a half in the making. Davis said that’s when Unity EnviroTech started releasing the clouds of chemicals and sometimes so heavy that it looks like a fog has rolled into the northeast part of town.

Davis said the fertilizer company is basically in her backyard. The plant is located about a quarter of a mile away from her home. And when the ammonia sulfate is released, she said it makes it difficult for her children to play.

“So basically when you go outside like we do and your eyes are burning and your nose burning that is when you are getting poisoned from it. If we are out breathing that in, I don’t want that in my lungs. I definitely don’t want it in my children’s lungs.”

Unity Envirotech CCO owns the plant confirming to W-M-B-D that the plant is releasing ammonia sulfate because of recent equipment repairs. President and COO Kobus van der Zel for the plant said it’s harmless.

In a statement writing… “Unity has visited with their industrial neighbors to explain that the dust is not hazardous in any way, although it could be corrosive. AMS is used in many applications other than fertilizers and is even used in bakeries as a yeast softener.

Davis said she’s called the Environmental Protection Agency. A spokesperson there tells me Davis is not the only making complaints, saying the agency has received “a series” of complaints from homeowners in Henry about the dust and odor.



The EPA inspected the plant in November and those findings are still under review.

This story will be updated.