NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Raising Cane’s is coming to Normal in 2025 and taking the location of a Beauty Brands store and salon in the Shoppes at College Hills.

The current tenant, Beauty Brands said it wanted to stay; the landlord said in October the move to bring in the chicken franchise was prudent.

After the vote, Beauty Brand’s Jessica Travis said the store has a broker looking for a new location.

Normal Council Member Scott Preston said there’s plenty of room in Normal for more businesses.

“In Bloomington Normal, we love our restaurants, everybody knows that. We’ve long had about the most per capita in the country and the fact that they continue to be successful, new places continue to want to open up here and people continue to want to patronize them and that’s a good thing and we’re glad for the continued activity here in normal,” said Preston.

Beauty Brands will remain open and fully operational until their lease ends in June 2025.