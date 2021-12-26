Raising flags for a fallen Tremont hero

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday, volunteers from a nonprofit called The Flagman’s Mission Continues put up between 300 and 400 flags along the sides of the road in Tremont.

“Our job is to bring tools and equipment to a community and give them a way to pay honor to a fallen hero from their community,” said Jeffrey Hastings, President of Flagman’s Mission.

The gesture commemorated Alan Sanders, a military veteran and Tremont volunteer fireman. Sanders died Dec. 12 at the age of 83. His obituary can be found here.

The event was organized by Rick Otey, who said he was a friend of Sanders, a family man who loved the community.

“Family was very important to him. His friends, his community were very important to him. So, he was just an all around guy,” Otey said, “and touched the community greatly, and this is only appropriate for him to be honored this way.”

Hastings said the nonprofit has been operating about 16 years throughout many communities in the Midwest.

“You know, you hear stories about… ‘don’t worry, I got a guy,” Otey said, “well, Al was that guy to everybody.”

The Flagman’s Mission Continues operates solely on donations. For more information, visit its website.

According to his obituary, Sanders was a member of the Tremont United Methodist Church. His funeral will take place at the church on Tuesday.

The hundreds of flags will be taken down Wednesday.