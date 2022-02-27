CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — The community came together for an East Peoria family that lost their home on New Year’s Eve to a fire.

The Frisby family walked into Oz’z in Creve Coeur Sunday for a total surprise. Family and friends put together a benefit for the Frisby’s to rebuild their home. People could enjoy pulled pork meals, raffles, and prizes.

The Frisbys said it was a complete surprise, and they can’t believe the amount of support they’ve received since the fire.

“Our neighborhood was just unbelievable. Where we were staying the first couple of nights, they cooked dinner in their own kitchen and brought it over to us. They made sure we had something to eat and everything,” said Frisby.

Casey and Darren and Frisby said they are currently trying to rebuild their home in East Peoria.