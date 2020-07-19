Rally Against Bullying: Chillicothe community showing support for Makenna Batson

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) – Chillicothe community members are calling for an end to bullying.

In June, a video showing a girl with autism, 17-year-old Makenna Batson of Chillicothe, went viral. The video showed her being surrounded by a group of people, six juveniles and one adult man, who assaulted her and called her names.

Those in the community, including her friends and others who saw the viral video, hosted a drive-thru rally for her Saturday. Police, firefighters, and neighbors decorated their vehicles, honked and waved to her showing love and support.

Organizers, Lynday Ryerson and Amy Minton, said bullying can no longer be tolerated. They both added they want those who are being bullied to know they are not alone.

“Rallying against bullying,” Ryerson said. “Showing love and kindness to everybody. Everybody gets bullied and we just want everybody out there to know that you have somebody out there that loves you. You have a community out there that cares for you and so you’re not alone. No matter what those bullies say, you are not alone and you can rise above that.”

“We are not going to stand down for bullying anymore,” Minton. “We are aware that it’s going on and we’re going to take a stand from this point on. Bullying has to stop it starts at home with parents. Teach your kids the right way to handle things. Teach your kids to love everyone.”

Ryerson said they have a Facebook page called Rally Against Bullying and they’re trying to plan an even bigger anti-bullying rally when COVID-19 restrictions are loosened.

