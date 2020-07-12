Rally held in Normal seeks justice for Vanessa Guillen

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Gatherings have been held all across the United States honoring the life of Fort Hood Army Soldier, Vanessa Guillen.

On Saturday, a group gathered outside the Armed Forces Career Center in Normal, seeking justice for Vanessa and others who have been sexually harassed and assaulted while serving their country.

Organizer, Julissa Mondragon, a veteran herself, said many cases don’t get attention at all and that the military should be protecting their own.

“[I want people] to stand up to injustice, and challenge it, and to use your voice, because a lot of people don’t have their voice anymore like Vanessa and many others,” Mondragon said. “There are many others who have been sexually harassed or sexually assaulted who are not here with us today.”

She also hoped that many will see this as a call to action for everyone.

Army secretary, Ryan McCarthy said Friday that he has directed an independent review of the command climate at fort hood in response to Guillen’s death.