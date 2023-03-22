MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A new partnership is helping first responders in McLean County.

According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, RapidSOS has partnered with Bloomington and Metcom dispatchers to provide critical information to first responders.

RapidSOS is an Emergency response data platform that gives dispatchers access to more accurate caller locations and additional information in case of medical emergencies for those who make health profiles.

McLean County residents can get a free RapidSOS health profile by signing up online.