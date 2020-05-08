Rare May freeze in Central Illinois will put sensitive plants in jeopardy

BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — Central Illinois is bracing for a rare late spring freeze Friday night.

It’s best to take any vulnerable plants indoors when freezing temperatures are expected.

If you can’t take them in, be sure to cover them with something such as a plastic sheet or cover.

The owner of Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses in Bloomington says business is usually blooming this time of year.

He says cold weather crops such as lettuce, tomatoes, cabbage can be left outside, but some plants need to be protected.

“I would say the most sensitive would be impatience, begonias, what we have outside here in this lot right now, probably some supertunias that can still take cold, but when you get a freeze and some wind with it, you got to take all the precautions,” said Niepagen.

The Peoria County area has only had freezing temperatures in May 14 times since the late 1800’s.