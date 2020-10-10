Rate of positive virus tests up in Illinois, 31 more dead

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois authorities reported 2,905 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Saturday and 31 people who have died.

The update brings Illinois’ total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 316,423 and 8,975 deaths. Out of all tests performed in Illinois during the last seven days, 4% have been confirmed positive. A week ago, the state reported a test positivity rate of 3.4%. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday listed 26 counties in the state at a warning level for the virus due to an increase in cases.

