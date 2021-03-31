Ray LaHood Linked to campaign finance law violations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Illinois congressman Ray LaHood paid a large fine to resolve a federal criminal investigation into his financial dealings.

The news coming from the Department of Justice Wednesday, March 31, though the alleged activity happened in 2012.

According to a Department of Justice press release, then U.S. Transportation Secretary LaHood took a $50,000 check from an associate of Gilbert Chagoury, who was accused of making illegal campaign contributions to presidential and congressional candidates.

The Department of Justice said LaHood knew the money really came from Chagoury, who is a foreign national and can’t legally contribute to U.S. elections.

Lahood didn’t disclose the check on required ethics forms and made misleading statements to the FBI.

As part of his non-prosecution agreement signed in 2019, LaHood agreed to cooperate with the government’s investigation and repaid the $50,000 and paid a $40,000 fine.