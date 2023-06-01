PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man is still smiling after a series of unfortunate events. After job loss and stolen equipment, Raymond Watson, III encourages others going through difficult times to stay positive.

Watson is the co-owner of FMB Productions, a family business. They specialize in audio and video production along with graphic design. Tuesday night, about $2,000 worth of Watson’s equipment including a laptop, hard drive and microphones were stolen.

“This is just material stuff. The biggest goal is just to make an impact on the community through media. So, it’s just a bump in the road,” said Watson.

This unfortunate events comes just a few days after the husband and father of two lost his job. Despite the recent hardship, Watson is grateful that his family was unharmed.

“Something like this, I just have to stand up and bounce back. Like it say in the Bible, ‘No weapon formed against me shall prosper.’ So, I have to keep going,” he said.

Watson also has a message for the people who stole his equipment.

“To the people that actually stole the stuff, I’m praying for you,” he said. “I just hope that whatever situation that they’re in at the moment that made them do that, I hope that they can get out of that situation and don’t have to do that anymore.”

Watson said he his diligently working to recoup everything so he can continue serving the community.