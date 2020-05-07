RC Outfitters owner files lawsuit against Gov. Pritzker

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The owner of RC Outfitters in downtown Peoria is suing Gov. J.B. Pritzker over his extended stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filed in Peoria County Circuit Court, the lawsuit claims Pritzker’s extended executive order has no “constitutional or statutory authority” so it should not be enforced. The store’s owner and operator Adam White is asking for a temporary restraining order so he would not have to follow the order. In the lawsuit, it is noted that the business has sustained “irreparable harm and damages” from the governor’s extension.

A hearing was scheduled for this week, but on Wednesday, Pritzker’s team filed a motion to transfer the venue from Peoria County to Sangamon or Cook County, where the governor acted in his official capacity. White’s team issued a response, saying his business is located within Peoria County so it “is an appropriate venue.”

Peoria County judge Derek Asbury on Thursday said he wanted to deliberate the possible change of venue. White, who said he will not comment at this time, did say a ruling could come down next Thursday, but it may happen sooner.

Similarly, southern Illinois Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) recently sued the governor and a Clay County judge ruled in Bailey’s favor, temporarily exempting him from Pritzker’s order.

In response, both Pritzker and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed appeals for the Illinois Supreme Court to overturn the judge’s ruling.

Last week, White took to Facebook to say he was opening RC Outfitters for in-person shopping on May 4, against Pritzker’s orders and Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis’. In a previous interview, White said his employees are required to wear masks when working.

In his daily press briefing, Pritzker addressed the lawsuit, saying “The goal here is for us to keep everyone safe and healthy, and to reopen the economy in phases. So the opportunity for that store to open may arise in three weeks or so.”

This story will be updated.

