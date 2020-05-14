RC Outfitters owner, Pritzker’s team to appear in court next week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria business owner who is suing Gov. J.B. Pritzker over his extended stay-at-home order will fight his case in Springfield.

A judge agreed with Pritzker’s motion to move the case from Peoria County to Sangamon County; Pritzker’s team requested the move, saying it is where the governor acted in his official capacity.

RC Outfitters owner filed the lawsuit last week. He said he does not believe Pritzker can legally keep businesses closed this long, and is asking for temporary restraining order. He said he is experiencing “irreparable harm and damages.”

White already opened the downtown business despite the order.

“Over a month ago, we applied with the [Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity] to be deemed an essential business,” White said. “The amount of referral business we get from doctors, podiatrists, chiropractors, physical therapists, is a large chunk of our business. If a medical expert is referring us, one would think that that’s essential.”

White said the application was denied and appealed the denial. He said he has not heard back.

He also noted that while he is defying the governor’s orders, all of his employees are wearing masks and taking “necessary precautions” to clean the store and keep customers safe.

“We followed the executive order and it annihilated my business,” he said. “We got to May 4 when we opened, [and] if we did not open on May 4 and we sat back until June 1 or later, we would’ve been out of business. And I already have one business that is on the brink of going out of business with Shazam Racing, I couldn’t afford two.”

A hearing was scheduled for Thursday afternoon but it was moved to next Tuesday.