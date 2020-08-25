RC Outfitters prepare for no fall state sports tournament, creates another avenue for revenue

FILE – In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a sign reminding customers of social distancing is posted in the Bink’s Outfitters store in Murfreesboro, Tenn. U.S. consumer spending plunged 7.5% in March, reflecting the growing impact of the coronavirus pandemic as Americans complied with stay-at-home orders. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Another hit to the Peoria community due to COVID-19.

IHSA announced no fall state sports tournament this year. For some Peoria businesses that mean money lost.

This year, IHSA is planning regional tournaments that are based geographically for each sport. For the last 50 years, Detweiler Park has been the home of the cross country tournament. That usually means increased revenue for the city.

But now, businesses like RC Outfitters are figuring out ways to overcome these challenges and stay afloat.

“There’s gonna be a few zeros that are attached to the loss of the state series and these larger invitationals to our business. So our future and retail’s future in our community hinges on the degree of support,” Adam White, RC Outfitters Owner said.

White believes it’s too soon to tell how much of an impact the continued cancellation of fall sports will have on his business. He also can not guarantee his business will survive, though he said he is hopeful.

To try and offset some of the revenue loss, he is hosting an in-person 3-mile run in East Peoria, called Crush COVID 3 Mile. It will be on Labor Day, Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. It will start and end at East Peoria City Hall.

Registration is open to all ages and is limited to 300 people. Registration starts at $30 and you can sign up here. White said he will practice social distancing by only allowing groups of 50 racers to go at a time, every two minutes. While groups are waiting for their turn to start, they will have to wear a mask.

In addition to his race, White said RC has several different promotions and will have a special sale the week of his 3-mile run.