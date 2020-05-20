RC Outfitters restraining order denied by Sangamon County judge, but the fight is not over

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After his restraining order was denied by a Sangamon County judge on Tuesday, RC Outfitters’ Owner Adam White still opened his doors Wednesday morning.

White tells WMBD while one judge disagrees with his lawsuit, another judge in Clay County recently approved a very similar case.

White says the fight isn’t over yet.

“One judge, one person’s opinion,” White said.

This was back in late April in Rep. Darren Bailey’s (R-Ill) temporary restraining order.

He’s now looking at next steps against Gov. Pritzker’s extended Stay-at-Home executive order.

“There’s a lot of pieces in play right now,” White added.

White says if he did not open his business on May 4, it wouldn’t survive until June 1.

He says now it’s a waiting game to see what happens with other cases around the State to decide what his next steps are.

“It’s just purely waiting and evaluating the changing environment and what is necessary on our part to continue to press the issue so it is heard on the highest level. Because what we still believe, what is going on inside that executive order is very clear. 30 days is 30 days,” White said.

White says Tuesday was more about the placement of commas and periods more than the legality of the Governor’s extended Stay-at-Home executive order.

“If appealing our case is necessary to get this heard by the high court and to address this issue once and for all, that’s what we’re going to do. This issue is not just about RC Outfitters for me any longer, this is very much about what is happening to all small businesses,” White said.

He says March is his first or second busiest month of the year. Due to the Stay-at-Home Order, he says his business was down 90 percent for that month and down 75 percent for the month of April.

White says other businesses have reached out to him vocalizing their support.

“I know there have been conversations with our attorneys,” White said. “I’m going to leave it up to them to decide what is the best avenue. Businesses have contacted me simply to support and have said ‘we’re willing to do whatever we need to do to support you, you just let us know what that looks like.’ I don’t have that answer today, and everything I want to do I want to be mindful, thoughtful, about what is the best course of action, the most prudent course of action to take, to get the desired outcome,” White said.

White is being represented by Drew Cassidy and Ian White.