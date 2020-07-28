RCCG Salvation Center Church: Touch of Love Wellmobile

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Salvation Center is working with UnityPoint Health for the Wellmobile to provide health services for residents in the area on Saturday.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 1 from 10:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the Redeem Church of Christ located at 3526 N. California Ave.

The Wellmobile provides free healthcare service with qualified staff in attendance. Masks will be required and social distancing protocols will be followed. A temperature check will be administered and guests will be asked questions about COVID-19 symptoms.

To clarify, the Wellmobile is not a COVID-19 testing site.

Some of the services include free blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose, and pulse oximetry screenings. Those wishing to be serviced will be required to take an 8-12 hour fast for the cholesterol/ blood glucose portion of the screening. Officials are also recommending drinking 16 ounces of water or more beforehand. Prescribed medications can still be taken.

The Wellmobile will not be taking appointments, so this will be a first-come, first-served basis. The screenings will not begin until the time indicated.

