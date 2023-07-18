PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Reaction to the Illinois Supreme Court decision that upheld the controversial SAFE-T Act came quickly as both sides weighed in on a decision that will change Illinois criminal justice system.

Proponents of the measure believe the changes will allow people, especially minorities and those with lower incomes, to stay out of jail while they await trial. Those against say it’ll create chaos and not keep those who need to be incarcerated behind bars.

This will be updated as more reactions become available.

State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, a Peoria Democrat in the Illinois General Assembly

“This decision reflects the countless hours of careful consideration that went into every component of the SAFE-T Act. Responsibly modernizing our pretrial procedures will not only create a fairer process, it will help to make our communities safer by basing release decisions on a public safety assessment instead of a defendant’s access to cash.

“I want to thank state Rep. Justin Slaughter, state Sen. Elgie Sims, the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus and every member of the General Assembly involved with seeing this process through in a transparent and collaborative manner. Their work helped to make today a reality.

“Public safety is never a static issue, and today’s Illinois Supreme Court decision is just one part of a larger effort to make our communities safer. I will continue to regularly engage first responders, prosecutors, community advocates and area residents as we work together to comprehensively curb violence.”

State Rep. Win Stoller, a Germantown Hills Republican in the Illinois General Assembly:

“Without question, today’s ruling is both a disappointment and a step backwards in terms of protecting victims and their rights. This complete rewriting of our state’s criminal justice system once again follows the Majority Party’s trend of putting criminals above law enforcement and our overall public safety.”

“Sweeping legislation like this limits judges’ ability to make decisions and exercise necessary discretion based on the facts of the case before them. Our state as a whole will be far less safe once the SAFE-T Act takes full effect.”

Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court confirms Illinois’ status as the state of lawlessness and disorder. The court ignored the pleas of nearly every prosecutor in the state of Illinois, Democrat and Republican, that the elimination of cash bail will put dangerous criminals back on the street, instead of keeping them in jail or forcing them to post cash bail as they await trial. Many of those offenders will commit crimes again within hours of their release.

“And who will have to arrest those offenders again and again? The police officers whose jobs have been made immeasurably more difficult by all of the new anti-law enforcement measures that are in place. Today’s ruling is a slap in the face to those who enforce our laws and the people those laws are supposed to protect.”

Chief Judge J. Casey Costigan

Today, the Illinois Supreme Court issued their opinion on the case of Rowe, et al. v. Raoul, et al. 2023 IL 129248 (July 18, 2023).

The Circuit Courts of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, and judicial branch partners, are reviewing the details of the opinion. The Courts and judicial partners had worked extensively since August 2022 to prepare for the implementation of the SAFE-T Act (PA 101-652) on January 1, 2023 and were fully prepared to implement the Act when those preparations were suspended upon the IL Supreme Court issuance of the stay of the Act on December 31, 2022.

Following the review of the Act, all judicial offices will be preparing to implement the ruling and the provisions of the Act on September 18, 2023 as provided in the opinion.

The 11th Judicial Circuit consists of the following counties: Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul

“I am pleased – although not surprised – that the Illinois Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act. The court’s decision today holds – as my office has consistently advocated – that the General Assembly had the authority to eliminate cash bail and replace it with a system in which people are detained pending trial only if they pose a threat to the public or are a flight risk. And it rejects the plaintiffs’ argument that courts must retain the authority to set cash bail free of legislative regulation – an argument that would have called into question decades of criminal justice reforms in our state.

“Someone’s experience with the criminal justice system should not vary based on their income level. The SAFE-T Act was intended to address pervasive inequalities in the criminal justice system, in particular the fact that individuals who are awaiting criminal trials – who have not been convicted of a crime and are presumed innocent – may spend extended periods of time incarcerated because they cannot afford to pay cash bail. The law ensures that the decision about whether people are detained pending trial is not based on whether they can afford to pay for their release.

“With the court’s decision today, the elimination of cash bail will soon take effect. Other parts of the act, not challenged by the plaintiffs, also remain in effect and will have a positive impact within the state. This includes my office’s authority to conduct pattern-and-practice investigations of civil rights violations by law enforcement and improvements to the police officer certification process that create uniformity for departments across the state, promote professionalism in law enforcement and increase transparency.

“Attorneys from my office have spent many months defending the SAFE-T Act’s constitutionality in courtrooms throughout Illinois against meritless challenges. I am proud of their dedication and appreciate their service to the people of Illinois.”

State Rep. Ryan Spain, a Peoria Republican in the Illinois General Assembly

“Today’s ruling to uphold the SAFE T is a great disappointment for reducing crime and supporting public safety in Illinois. When this legislation was proposed in 2021, I watched Democrats use inappropriate maneuvers and lame-duck tactics to pass a flawed bill. Now Democrats have flexed their judicial gerrymandering to deliver a court ruling in their favor. This is a terrible outcome for the people of Illinois. We must redouble efforts to empower citizens to rid our government of corruption and unethical deal-making.”

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton

“Today’s decision by the Illinois Supreme Court upholding the passage of the SAFE-T Act is a major step in the right direction on our journey to justice. All along, our goal has been to right the wrongs of policies that have disproportionately harmed Black, Brown and low-income Illinoisans while, at the same time, bolstering public safety by building a system that centers on accountability and fairness.

The amount of money in one’s bank account should never be the determining factor of whether they should be released or detained while awaiting trial. To do so does nothing but criminalize poverty and this disproportionately impacts marginalized communities. Today’s victory is thanks to the hard work of Governor Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul’s office, the General Assembly, and the many advocates who have been tirelessly fighting for years for true community safety. We have made great strides, and we are forging ahead.”

Governor JB Pritzker

“I’m pleased that the Illinois Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act and the elimination of cash bail. We can now move forward with historic reform to ensure pre-trial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail. My thanks to Attorney General Raoul’s office and the many people who worked tirelessly over the last months to defend these important reforms. I look forward to continuing to work with the General Assembly and our many other partners as we transition to a more equitable and just Illinois.”

State Rep. Dennis Tipsword, a Metamora Republican in the Illinois General Assembly

“This is simply shameful. Illinois has one of the highest murder rates in the country, and criminals are now so emboldened they commit violent crimes in broad daylight with no fear of accountability,” Rep. Tipsword said. “Illinoisans deserve safe communities where they can live, work, and raise their families without fear, not a disastrous system that puts violent offenders back onto our streets within hours of their arrest. We must make it illegal again to be a criminal.”

Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities, Inc. President & CEO Joel K. Johnson:

“The Illinois Supreme Court’s SAFE-T Act ruling expands access to pretrial freedom, freedom that allows individuals to prepare their legal defense while securing community-based behavioral health care that they may need, but which is rarely found in jail. TASC is eager to work with the SAFE-T Act’s legislative champions – State Senators Elgie Sims and Robert Peters and State Representative Justin Slaughter – to ensure full implementation of a statewide community-based pretrial service network.”

Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower referred to a statement from the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, which he is an Executive board member of:

“While we are extremely disappointed in today’s ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court, it is not unexpected. While we are still reviewing the decision, we must continue to direct our efforts and attention to getting members of the law enforcement community ready for full implementation of the Act by September 18, 2023. We have, and will continue, to work with the General Assembly on subsequent bills to address areas of the original law that require additional attention. Illinois Sheriffs remain committed to working on behalf of our communities to keep citizens safe.”

Jeremy Karlin, Knox County State’s Attorney

“I believe the Supreme Court’s decision is correct from a legal basis. Now prosecutors and law enforcement are left with the difficult task of converting the challenging, sometimes vague and contradictory language of the SAFE-T Act into a coherent, just and predictable set of procedures.“