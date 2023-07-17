PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Many lawmakers and organizations have released statements for Jesse Jackson announcing his retirement. You can find some of them below:

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison released the following statement on Reverend Jesse Jackson’s retirement from leading the Rainbow PUSH Coalition:

“Every so often, there are people whose very presence can change the trajectory of an entire nation. For over 60 years, Reverend Jesse Jackson has been that presence. Throughout his life, Reverend Jackson has dedicated himself to forging a nation that reflects the lofty ideals outlined by our Founding Fathers, that all people are created equal and endowed with the unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Simply put, Reverend Jackson has left an indelible mark on our nation’s history.



“As a poor, Black kid growing up in the South, my first encounter with politics came when I was a 12-year-old watching Reverend Jesse Jackson’s speech at the 1988 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta. For the first time, I was watching someone who looked like me speaking about what it meant to not only hope, but fight for a better America. An America where people of color have a seat at the table and an America that works for everyone – not just those at the top.

“Whether it was inspiring future generations, pushing for economic policies that extended a hand to the middle and lower class, or fighting to protect our sacred right to vote, Reverend Jackson has been a champion for everything we stand for as Democrats. We congratulate Reverend Jackson on a well-earned retirement and we look forward to continuing to draw upon his wisdom to keep hope alive in America.”

Lt Governor Juliana Stratton released the following statement on Reverend Jesse Jackson’s retirement from leading the Rainbow PUSH Coalition:

“The Rainbow PUSH Coalition has made an immeasurable impact on our communities

in Illinois and nationwide through its mission to protect civil rights and promote peace

and justice. Reverend Jesse Jackson spent his career working to create a more just and equitable world, one where all people can have the opportunity to thrive. It was my honor to join Vice President Kamala Harris and Rev. Jackson at Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s Annual Convention. I am inspired and committed to continuing the work to advance a better tomorrow.”

