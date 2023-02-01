NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The following email was sent to all employees Wednesday morning (February 1, 2023) from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe:

Hi Everyone,

Team changes are among the hardest decisions we have to make as an organization. Today I’m deeply sorry to announce we are reducing our workforce by 6%, impacting roles across the company. Those impacted will be receiving a meeting invite from their managers within 30 minutes with details on next steps. While this doesn’t impact manufacturing jobs in Normal, teams across the company will be losing passionate collaborators—teammates who stretched themselves daily and have given their all to help us execute on our mission.

To those departing today, I am truly thankful for all your passion contributions and dedication. We are committed to ensuring you have as much support as possible throughout this process.

Rivian exists to help drive the global transition away from a carbon-based economy by building category defining vehicles that inspire both customers as well as the competition. To deliver over the long-term, we must focus our resources on ramp and our path to profitability while ensuring we have the right set of future products and technology that will continue to challenge convention.

In 2022, we took steps to focus our product portfolio and drive a lower cost structure. Continuing to improve our operating efficiency on our path to profitability is a core objective and requires us to concentrate our investments and resources on the highest impact parts of our business. This includes the continued ramp of R1 and EDV production as well the launch of our high-volume R2 platform. The changes we are announcing today reflect this focused roadmap.

Today is a hard day for everyone. Please take the time you need to process this news and the changes. I’m sure you have questions about how this will impact your team moving forward—by tomorrow, every manager will be in touch with their team to begin the work of answering your questions. On Friday, we’ll meet for an All Hands where I will share more about these changes and our journey ahead.

While some of our hardest work is in front of us, I am confident in our collective ability to achieve our ambitious objectives.

Again, I want to thank everyone for your help in building Rivian and for getting us to where we are today.

RJ