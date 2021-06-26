Reading festival at Dozer Park helps kids catch up on reading before school

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CASA of Peoria County partnered with local libraries to hold their first reading festival on Saturday, helping prep reading skills for kids before full-time school begins in the fall.

Kids in CASA were invited to Dozer Park for the afternoon to enjoy music, storytime, and picking from hundreds of books to take back home.

The organization works with children affected by neglect and abuse and serves 2,000 kids across Central Illinois.

Sally Stevenson, CASA’s educational liaison and event organizer, said they used left over grant money for tutoring to put on the festival.

Stevenson said many of the kids are in foster homes and they can “slip through the cracks” in the education system. She said she hopes the event helped kids catch up and get excited about learning after a challenging school year.

“Added with the pandemic, and the on and off again learning, it has been very important to stay on top of it so that they don’t get lost,” Stevenson said.

To learn more about CASA, visit their website.