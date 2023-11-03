NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, the College of Education (COE) at Illinois State University hosted its 5th Annual Future Teacher Conference. Approximately 1,400 hundred high school students from across Illinois who are considering a career in education attended the one-day conference.

Sessions covered various topics including ISU admissions, brain-based emotional learning and cultivating their teaching style.

Molly Davis, Director of Marketing and Communications for COE, said it brings hope to see many high school students attend the conference.

“I think there’s just a lot of support throughout the state and the schools for teacher education programs. And really encouraging high school students to be teachers. We need as many teachers as we can get,” she said. “I think there’s hope. I think it’s just really fun to see that we have so many high school students that are coming together who are really excited about being teachers.”

Five students who attended the conference will receive a $1,000 scholarship once admitted.