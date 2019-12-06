Reba McEntire fans paint Peoria red

PEORIA, Ill. — Reba McEntire is coming to town and fans are painting Peoria red.

The country star will perform at the Peoria Civic Center on May 8, 2020, and tickets went on sale Friday morning.

Peoria is just one of 12 stops on McEntire’s arena tour, leaving fans lucky she’s coming here.

Superfans wore red to celebrate and an honorary Reba McEntire Way road sign was unveiled outside of the civic center.

As people lined up early to buy their tickets, many were excited about the country music legend coming to town.

“She’s just…her costume changes are just phenomenal. The changes that she makes with the show, and how she comes out on stage, she’s just one great entertainer,” said one fan, Brenda Simon.

Peoria leaders attended the street sign reveal, saying the star’s stop in Peoria is a success for the civic center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, and can be purchased online.