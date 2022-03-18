PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Country music singer Reba McEntire has broken a record at the Peoria Civic Center Friday.

According to a Peoria Civic Center press release, Reba’s sold-out arena show on March 18 is now the highest-grossing Country show to play at the Peoria Civic Center.

“Reba McEntire has certainly been worth the wait,” said Rik Edgar, General Manager of Peoria Civic Center. “We are thrilled to see her take the stage here in Peoria after previous postponements due to the pandemic. This is a strong indication that live entertainment is not only back, but back in record-breaking levels”

Reba broke the previous record set by Blake Shelton in February 2019.

According to the press release, Friday was McEntire’s ninth show at the Civic Center.

More information about upcoming shows is available on the Civic Center’s website.