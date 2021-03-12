Rebuild Illinois plan distributing more than $1 million for Peoria County construction

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) announced that more than $1 million for construction projects is coming to Peoria County Friday, March 12.

The funds are being distributed as part of the 2019 Rebuild Illinois construction plan. The funding is being distributed in six installments over a three-year period.

Koehler said the funding will help bring jobs to the area, and improve local infrastructure.

“The Peoria area will see jobs for the next few years and reliable infrastructure long into the future as a result of this funding,” Koehler said. “Good infrastructure is the foundation we build the future on.”

The money could go towards road and bridge improvements, new sidewalks and bike paths, or upgraded traffic signals. The projects will be decided on a local level and overseen by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

This funding is part of the second of three grant cycles of the rebuild Illinois plan.