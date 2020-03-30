Rebuilding Together Peoria postpones project work until September

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A mission to repair local homes for people in need and to revitalize communities has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebuilding Together Peoria, part of the leading national nonprofit organization that annually works throughout every National Rebuilding Month in April, postponed until September. At that time, the non-profit will engage volunteers to complete project repairs to the community.

As an organization, Rebuilding Together Peoria is deeply connected to our community and works every day to improve the safety and health of our neighbors. For your safety and the safety of volunteers, we have made the difficult decision to postpone work to prevent your exposure and the exposure of volunteers to the coronavirus. Your safety and well-being are of utmost importance. To allow adequate time for the virus threat to subside, we are currently planning for the project to be completed the weekends of September 19 and September 26. Rick Brown, RT-Peoria president

National Rebuilding Month originated in 1973 in Midland, Texas, with volunteers helping neighbors rebuild their homes.

For more information, visit www.RebuildingTogetherPeoriaIL.com or call (309) 674-2462.