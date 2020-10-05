RECALL: Walmart brand extends recall on assorted fruits

ILLINOIS (WMBD)– Walmart brand Country Fresh extends their voluntary recall that was issued on October 2 in eight states, including Illinois, to include various containers of “Freshness Guaranteed” fruit.

Sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupe are the fruits being pulled from Walmart shelves and inventory. The Food and Drug Administration released a statement Thursday that the recall is a precautionary measure due to the fruits possibly being exposed to Listeria. According to the FDA’s recent inspection, listeria monocytogenes was found on equipment used in an area near where the products were packed.

The possible contaminated fruits have “best if used by” dates between October 3 and October 11.

The FDA said listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It is possible healthy people who ingest listeria monocytogenes can experience short-term symptoms like high fevers, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The FDA also said Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

