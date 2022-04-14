TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Motions are being filed in the case against Aaron Rossi of Reditus Labs.

The judge overseeing the civil court case involving Aaron Rossi is expected to order receivership soon. As previously reported, Rossi is being sued by his former business partner, Dr. James Davie.

The receivership means a third party is overseeing the funds of the company and making decisions as to what happens with the money. This means Rossi would no longer have access to company funds.

Attorneys Adam Silverman and Howard Adelman will be appointed as the receivers in this case. They will be assisted by accountant Jim Keane.

Additionally, the media has filed a petition to unseal a portion of the case records. The judge has now changed the designation from sealed to impounded, which means they will only be accessible to specific parties.

The complex case involves nearly two dozen attorneys, so the judge had each team appoint a lead attorney, who will be the only people allowed to access the impounded records.

Despite an attempt by the media to get the records available to the public, objections have been filed by Rossi’s lawyers to disqualify Don Craven, the media’s attorney, due to an alleged conflict of interest. Additionally, a motion to object media intervention was filed.

Other lawyers for PAL Health Technologies and Reditus are expected to file similar motions in an attempt to block media access to the records.

Neither Rossi nor Davie were in court Thursday.

The next case management conference is scheduled for May 6.