Recent COVID-19 spikes in Mclean County related to uptick in travel, health officials say

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Health Department officials said some of the recent COVID-19 cases are due to an increase in out-of-state travel.

Health officials reported 15 new cases since Monday.

Administrator Jessica McKnight said contract tracers have narrowed down many of the new cases to be travel related.

She added it can be more difficult to social distance when traveling, and being around new faces increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus.

“If anyone has been traveling to those areas or at gatherings of people outside of your households where you weren’t able to social distance, think about getting tested five-to-seven days after a gathering or again monitoring yourself for symptoms,” said McKnight.

McKnight said the holiday weekend could also attribute to the recent spike in cases.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected