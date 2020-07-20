Recent record rainfall brings crops much needed relief

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill (WMBD) — The recent heavy rainfall is bringing farmers in Peoria County some much-needed relief.

Parts of Peoria County picked up close to six inches of rain on Wednesday. This record rainfall helped bust the drought that was developing. A week later, farmers are saying fields are in better shape.

Corn across the area is getting close to peak height and tasseling. Peoria County Farm Bureau Manager Patrick Kirchhofer said the rain is a much-needed element for growth.

“We would probably rather have a multi inch rain now, other than nothing and it being dry, because the saying is, rain makes grain, so we need to have moisture,” said Kirchhofer.

Soybeans, being the smaller crop, took on more water. The latest Illinois Crop Progress Report shows soybeans are now blooming at about 40% capacity.

