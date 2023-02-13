PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin’s city council decided Monday night whether or not to move forward with reconstruction plans to the Park District’s splash pad on Court Street.

The proposal passed 5 to 1.

The reconstruction plan aims to improve the existing area to make it a fun activity center for the community.

The same proposal also approved the bankrolling of half of the expense. The city will pay the park district an estimated $188,300 through an intergovernmental agreement. The funds were budgeted in this year’s fiscal plan.

The total estimated cost is $376,600.

The splash pad is located on Court Street at the city-owned riverfront park. The original splash pad was built in 2005.

You can read the proposal here.