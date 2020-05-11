Record breaking cold for Mother’s Day weekend across Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Mother’s Day weekend in Central Illinois brought record breaking cold and a reason to stay inside.

Clear skies and very light winds Friday night made just the right combination for plummeting temperatures on Saturday morning. Many locations saw the mercury go below freezing for the first time in years for the month of May. With many people with flowers and sensitive plants already in the ground, a freeze warning Friday night set the stage for the cold and frosty morning.

Not only did cities tie current standing record lows, we also had daily records shattered like a plate falling to the floor. The co-op weather site in Normal saw a frigid temperature of 24 degrees for about an hour, breaking the old record of 32 degrees.

List of daily records broken May 9th

Mother nature showed off in Peoria as well, narrowly breaking the old record of 31 by one degree. The latest May freeze on record for Peoria is May 25th. Galesburg got in on the fun too with a temperature of 29, cracking the previous number of 32 degrees. That old record for Galesburg was set back in the early 1900s.

Mother’s Day brought chilly temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s and rain showers, and the wind chill made a return with winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour out of the northwest. The winds were the result of a tight pressure gradient with the passage of a strong cold front.

Feel-like temperatures Sunday afternoon in the 30s made for one of the colder Mother’s Days in the record books. Peoria reached 53 degrees briefly before dropping into the upper 40s the rest of the afternoon. With round two of cold weather in place, a frost advisory is issued for counties along and west of the Illinois River Sunday night through Monday morning.