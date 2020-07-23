Record-breaking fundraising at Illinois State University

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A seven-year effort to raise money for “scholarships, leadership, and innovation” at Illinois State University is one that officials said ended in record-breaking fashion.

According to a news release, ISU officials said “Redbirds Rising: The Campaign for Illinois State” concluded on June 30, having raised $180.9 million, $30.9 million more than the original goal set in 2013. The public phase of the campaign started in 2017 — supported, university officials said, by 56,143 donors — both individuals and corporations.

“I’m humbled by our shared success and grateful for the vote of confidence cast in the Illinois State experience, said ISU President Larry Dietz, in the news release.

The university said the fundraising’s purpose was to benefit ISU’s six colleges, along with Athletics, the Division of Student Affairs, the Milner Library, and WGLT public radio.

