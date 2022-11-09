PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Civic Center celebrated big names and huge crowds as it saw more than 22,000 guests attend shows over the past weekend.

The star-studded weekend kicked off with Keith Urban on Friday night, followed by comedian Bill Burr on Saturday. Both shows were packed, according to a press release from the Civic Center, and Burr’s show broke the Peoria Civic Center’s record for the highest grossing comedy show.

“This is one of the largest weekends we have had since closing our doors in early 2020. It’s great to have people coming to the Peoria Civic Center to enjoy the wide variety of events we host,” said Rik Edgar, General Manager of Peoria Civic Center.

Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria also began their season at the Peoria Civic Center Theater last week, starting with a weeklong run of “Come From Away.”

The Civic Center expects another 18,000 to 20,000 guests this week, for shows including “Whose Live Anyway,” a WWE exposition, and singer Koe Wetzel, as well as Bradley men’s basketball and Peoria Prowlers roller derby.

“We have events that interest everyone in Central Illinois and the calendar doesn’t stop here,” said Edgar. “We have many other great events planned for the rest of the year and into 2023.”

To learn more about upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit the Peoria Civic Center’s website.