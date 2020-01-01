Recreational cannabis sales begin, hundreds of people line up

CANTON, Ill. — On New Year’s Day, recreational cannabis sales became legal in Illinois.

“Prohibition is finally over,” said Ric Cortes, who was waiting to get his chance to purchase.

Hundreds of people spent this historic New Year’s Day in Canton at Rise, lining up to light up.

Those looking to buy cannabis on waited hours to purchase adult-use cannabis products.

“I was expecting this kind of crowd, but to be out here for almost three hours, I wasn’t expecting that,” said Nick Ruhl.

“I came up here and I see the cars, I was like, oh my god wow, I didn’t really expect this,” said Brittany Love.

Many drove from nearby towns and waited for three-hours to make their first legal purchases in Illinois.

“It’s just exciting to be able to do it here in my home state,” said Cortes.

“I’m really excited. I’m looking forward to being able to finally step foot, legally, inside of a place where I can buy marijuana, I think it’s great,” said Copernicus Warren.

“We’re just now getting up to the door, my group’s getting ready to walk inside as we speak,” said Ruhl.

Every person in line had their own reasons to be there.

“I think there’s a lot of good personal benefits for it, obviously from a medical side and then just for recreation. I think it’s a god-given right that we have as humans,” said Cortes.

“The convenience to be able to just walk in and get what you need, and not worry about getting in trouble for it all the time is really great,” said Love.

“I really just love to get high and relax,” said Warren.

Many have been waiting for this moment since the idea of legalizing adult-use cannabis conception.

“As soon as Illinois had any talk of it, I’ve been all over watching every single ounce of it,” said Ruhl.

“It felt like being 20 and waiting to turn 21 all over again, waiting for January 1st,” said Cortes.

Purchasers think Illinois is gonna benefit from the legalization.

“It’s going to definitely help us out with taxes and being able to you know fund different things around the state. It’s going to be more money and more tourism, more people to Illinois,” said Warren.

The store manager for Rise says he expects the business rush will continue but says they won’t run out of product.