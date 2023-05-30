NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Self service electronics recycling drop off will be available on the first Saturday of each month from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for McLean County residents located at Town of Normal Public Works, 1301 Warriner St., Normal IL.
Drop offs may include:
- Computers
- Monitors
- Electronic keyboards
- Televisions
- Scanners
- Fax machines
- Copiers
- Cell phones
- Video recorder
According to the Town of Normal items do not need to be in working order to be recycled. An updated list of acceptable items can be found at the Normal website.
For more information on the Town of Normal’s electronics’ recycling program visit our website at
www.normal.org/publicworks or contact the Public Works office at 309-454-9571, Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.