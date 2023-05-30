NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Self service electronics recycling drop off will be available on the first Saturday of each month from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for McLean County residents located at Town of Normal Public Works, 1301 Warriner St., Normal IL.

Drop offs may include:

Computers

Monitors

Electronic keyboards

Televisions

Scanners

Fax machines

Copiers

Cell phones

Video recorder

According to the Town of Normal items do not need to be in working order to be recycled. An updated list of acceptable items can be found at the Normal website.

For more information on the Town of Normal’s electronics’ recycling program visit our website at

www.normal.org/publicworks or contact the Public Works office at 309-454-9571, Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.