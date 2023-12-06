PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Red Cross is asking for donations of blood and platelets to fill its seasonal need.
According to an American Red Cross news release, it can be difficult to collect enough blood for patients during the winter months due to seasonal illnesses and the potential hazards of winter weather.
To encourage donations, the Red Cross is offering several opportunities to anyone who gives the gift of blood in December.
Anyone who donates blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma between Dec. 1-31 will be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card and a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV. This is thanks to Prime Video and their new film Candy Cane Lane.
Anyone who donates between Dec.1-17 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card, and those who donate between Dec. 18, 2023, and Jan. 5, 2024, will receive an exclusive red cross shirt., while supplies last.
The Red Cross has several local locations, and upcoming events, that will give Central Illinois residents the chance to donate blood.
Peoria County
Peoria Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue, Peoria, IL 61605
Peoria
12/6/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peoria Public Library North Branch, 3001 West Grand Parkway
12/15/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Northwoods Mall, 2200 W War Memorial Dr
12/22/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Holiday Inn and Suites Peoria at Grand Prairie, 7601 N. Orange Prairie Road
12/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mossville United Methodist Church, 1015 E Mossville Rd
Bartonville
12/12/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 4501 S. Airport Rd
Chillicothe
12/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., IVC High School, 1300 W. Sycamore
Dunlap
12/6/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Banner Elementary School, 12610 N Allen Road
McLean County
Bloomington Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center 1 Westport Ct. Bloomington, IL 61704
Bloomington
12/8/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Eastland Mall, 1615 E Empire-Eastland Mall
12/13/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., State Farm b’link, 2702 Ireland Grove Rd.
12/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Grossinger Arena, 101 S. Madison Street
12/28/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Chateau, 1621 Jumer Drive
12/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Four Seasons II, 2401 Airport Road
Normal
12/12/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Illinois State University Bone Student Center, Old Main Room, 100 North University Street
12/15/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Normal Fire Department, 1300 E College Ave.
12/19/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mclean County Nursing Home, 901 N Main St
Danvers
12/16/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., North Danvers Mennonite Church, 5517 East 1950 North Road
Gridley
12/7/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Water Tower, 411 E Gridley Road
Saybrook
12/30/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saybrook Christian Church, 104 N. Washington
Tazewell County
East Peoria
12/9/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Monica’s Catholic Church, 303 Campanile Drive
12/21/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Par-A-Dice Hotel, 21 Blackjack Blvd
12/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Par-A-Dice Hotel, 21 Blackjack Blvd
12/28/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn and Suites, 101 Holiday Street
Pekin
12/14/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1315 Court St.
12/23/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Pekin Moose Lodge, 2605 Broadway PO Box 962
12/29/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Pekin Moose Lodge, 2605 Broadway PO Box 962
Washington
12/18/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor
12/22/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Washington Community at Five Points, 360 N. Wilmor
Morton
12/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Boilermakers #60, 425 West Edgewood Ct
Spring Bay
12/9/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Rivers Edge United Methodist Church, 500 North Chicago Street
Green Valley
12/27/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Midwest Central Middle School, 121 N Church St
Delavan
12/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 118 East Third Street
Woodford County
Eureka
12/11/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 904 E. Reagan Drive
Metamora
12/30/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Mary of Lourdes Church, 424 Lourdes Church Road
Roanoke
12/12/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Thompson Community Center, Victory St
Anyone who wants to schedule an appointment can do so by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross’s website or call (800) 733-2767.