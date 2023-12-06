PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Red Cross is asking for donations of blood and platelets to fill its seasonal need.

According to an American Red Cross news release, it can be difficult to collect enough blood for patients during the winter months due to seasonal illnesses and the potential hazards of winter weather.

To encourage donations, the Red Cross is offering several opportunities to anyone who gives the gift of blood in December.

Anyone who donates blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma between Dec. 1-31 will be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card and a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV. This is thanks to Prime Video and their new film Candy Cane Lane.

Anyone who donates between Dec.1-17 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card, and those who donate between Dec. 18, 2023, and Jan. 5, 2024, will receive an exclusive red cross shirt., while supplies last.

The Red Cross has several local locations, and upcoming events, that will give Central Illinois residents the chance to donate blood.

Peoria County

Peoria Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue, Peoria, IL 61605

Peoria

12/6/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peoria Public Library North Branch, 3001 West Grand Parkway

12/15/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Northwoods Mall, 2200 W War Memorial Dr

12/22/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Holiday Inn and Suites Peoria at Grand Prairie, 7601 N. Orange Prairie Road

12/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mossville United Methodist Church, 1015 E Mossville Rd

Bartonville

12/12/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 4501 S. Airport Rd

Chillicothe

12/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., IVC High School, 1300 W. Sycamore

Dunlap

12/6/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Banner Elementary School, 12610 N Allen Road

McLean County

Bloomington Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center 1 Westport Ct. Bloomington, IL 61704

Bloomington

12/8/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Eastland Mall, 1615 E Empire-Eastland Mall

12/13/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., State Farm b’link, 2702 Ireland Grove Rd.

12/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Grossinger Arena, 101 S. Madison Street

12/28/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Chateau, 1621 Jumer Drive

12/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Four Seasons II, 2401 Airport Road

Normal

12/12/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Illinois State University Bone Student Center, Old Main Room, 100 North University Street

12/15/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Normal Fire Department, 1300 E College Ave.

12/19/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mclean County Nursing Home, 901 N Main St

Danvers

12/16/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., North Danvers Mennonite Church, 5517 East 1950 North Road

Gridley

12/7/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Water Tower, 411 E Gridley Road

Saybrook

12/30/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saybrook Christian Church, 104 N. Washington

Tazewell County

East Peoria

12/9/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Monica’s Catholic Church, 303 Campanile Drive

12/21/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Par-A-Dice Hotel, 21 Blackjack Blvd

12/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Par-A-Dice Hotel, 21 Blackjack Blvd

12/28/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn and Suites, 101 Holiday Street

Pekin

12/14/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1315 Court St.

12/23/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Pekin Moose Lodge, 2605 Broadway PO Box 962

12/29/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Pekin Moose Lodge, 2605 Broadway PO Box 962

Washington

12/18/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor

12/22/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Washington Community at Five Points, 360 N. Wilmor

Morton

12/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Boilermakers #60, 425 West Edgewood Ct

Spring Bay

12/9/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Rivers Edge United Methodist Church, 500 North Chicago Street

Green Valley

12/27/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Midwest Central Middle School, 121 N Church St

Delavan

12/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 118 East Third Street

Woodford County

Eureka

12/11/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 904 E. Reagan Drive

Metamora

12/30/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Mary of Lourdes Church, 424 Lourdes Church Road

Roanoke

12/12/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Thompson Community Center, Victory St

Anyone who wants to schedule an appointment can do so by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross’s website or call (800) 733-2767.