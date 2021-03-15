Red Cross assisting 37 people displaced by Sunday apartment complex fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — American Red Cross volunteers are assisting 37 people after a fire tore through 20 units at Traditions Bloomington Apartments on Sunday evening.

It’s the fifth fire the Red Cross Central Illinois Chapter has responded to since March 8.

“We’re focused on immediate basic needs, making sure that people have a safe place to stay, they have food, they have clothing, and that their medical needs are being met,” said Lyn Hruska, executive director of the Central Illinois Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Bloomington firefighters were called Sunday evening just before 8 p.m. after a tenant noticed fire outside the building.

“By the time we arrived it had already worked its way up the exterior of the building and got into the attic space,” said Eric Davison, public information officer for Bloomington Fire Department.

Davison said the homes were a total loss.

“With just the amount of water weight that building held, it actually ended up bursting out the walls. The entire attic and second floor caved into the first,” Davison said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one was injured, but a cat was treated for smoke inhalation and returned to its owner.