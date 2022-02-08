PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From January 31 to February 7, there have been eight home fires across the region that the American Red Cross has helped provide aide for.

The organization has assisted with temporary shelter, mental health support, food, financial help, and more. This aide has gone to twenty-six people, including ten children.

Brian Williamsen of the American Red Cross said they have volunteers ready to help people when disasters strike.

He also said there are ways you can help keep your family safe at home.

“Smoke alarms, of course, are a huge key with that. Not only having them installed, but also make sure you test them. I recommend testing them at least once, if not, twice a month, just to make sure that they do work. Smoke alarms can actually reduce potential fatalities in fires by 50%,” said Williamsen.

Williamsen said that if you need aid after a disaster, contact their dispatch line (877) 597-0747.