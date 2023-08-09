CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Red Cross said Tuesday that there may be an impact on blood supply due to the shortage of donations over the summer.
The Red Cross stated there has been a shortfall of about 25,000 donations in the first two months of the summer.
They said “By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.”
The Red Cross is currently in need of type O negative, O positive, B negative, and A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors.
Those who would like to donate can schedule an appointment in the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-Red-Cross.
Those who donate in August will receive a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.
Here are some local upcoming blood donation opportunities in the weeks of Aug. 16-31:
Champaign County
Urbana
- 8/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 E Florida Ave
- 8/25/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of Illinois Illini Union, 1401 West Green Street
_______________
Iroquois County
Clifton
- 8/16/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Community Center, 330 East 4th Ave
Onarga
- 8/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Onarga American Legion, 619 W Lincoln Ave
_______________
Livingston County
Fairbury
- 8/23/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Maple Street
Pontiac
- 8/23/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Pontiac Township Senior Community Center, 601 N Ladd Street
- 8/29/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Pontiac Township Senior Community Center, 601 N Ladd Street
_______________
Marshall County
Lacon
- 8/18/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lacon Community Center, 405 N Washington St
_______________
McLean County
Bloomington
- 8/16/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.
- 8/17/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.
- 8/17/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Second Presbyterian Church, 404 N. Prairie St.
- 8/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.
- 8/18/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grossinger Arena, 101 S. Madison Street
- 8/19/2023: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 South Madison
- 8/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.
- 8/20/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.
- 8/21/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.
- 8/22/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.
- 8/23/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 2910 E. Lincoln St.
- 8/23/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.
- 8/24/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.
- 8/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Avenue
- 8/24/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bloomington Fire Department Station 2, 1911 Hamilton Road
- 8/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.
- 8/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.
- 8/27/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.
- 8/28/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.
- 8/29/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.
- 8/30/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.
- 8/31/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.
Lexington
- 8/26/2023: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 107 East Chatham Street
Normal
- 8/17/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas Ave.
- 8/25/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Normal Fire Department, 1300 E College Ave.
- 8/30/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Heartland Community College, 1500 W Raab Rd.
- 8/30/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Activity and Recreation Center, 600 E. Willow St.
_______________
Peoria County
Chillicothe
- 8/25/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., IVC High School, 1300 W. Sycamore
Hanna City
- 8/22/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 12208 W. Farmington Rd, P. O. Box 388
Peoria
- 8/16/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue
- 8/17/2023: 10:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue
- 8/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue
- 8/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue
- 8/19/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Peter H Clark Elks Lodge 483, 1101 SW Jefferson Ave
- 8/20/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue
- 8/21/2023: 9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue
- 8/22/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue
- 8/23/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue
- 8/24/2023: 10:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue
- 8/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue
- 8/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue
- 8/27/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue
- 8/28/2023: 9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue
- 8/29/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Richwoods High School, 6301 N. University
- 8/29/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue
- 8/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., University of Illinois College of Medicine, 1 Illini Drive
Peoria Heights
- 8/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Grand View Lodge #1112, 3819 N Prospect Rd
_______________
Piatt County
Monticello
- 8/22/2023: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monticello Community Building, 201 N State Street
_______________
Putnam County
McNabb
- 8/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., McNabb Fire Dept., 391 N. Rt. 89
_______________
Tazewell County
Delavan
- 8/22/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Baptist Church, 5th & Linden
East Peoria
- 8/24/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., East Peoria Community High School, 1401 E Washington
- 8/26/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 154 E Washington St
- 8/29/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 101 Mariners Way
Morton
- 8/18/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Morton School District Building, 1050 S Fourth Ave
- 8/22/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 325 E Queenwood Rd
- 8/28/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Grace Church Activity Center, 1325 E Jefferson
Pekin
- 8/17/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1315 Court St.
- 8/19/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Pekin Moose Lodge, 2605 Broadway PO Box 962
_______________
Woodford County
Eureka
- 8/21/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 208 N. Callender
Minonk
- 8/16/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 318 West Fourth Street