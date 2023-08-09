CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Red Cross said Tuesday that there may be an impact on blood supply due to the shortage of donations over the summer.

The Red Cross stated there has been a shortfall of about 25,000 donations in the first two months of the summer.

They said “By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.”

The Red Cross is currently in need of type O negative, O positive, B negative, and A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors.

Those who would like to donate can schedule an appointment in the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-Red-Cross.

Those who donate in August will receive a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.

Here are some local upcoming blood donation opportunities in the weeks of Aug. 16-31:

Champaign County

Urbana

8/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 E Florida Ave

8/25/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of Illinois Illini Union, 1401 West Green Street

_______________

Iroquois County

Clifton

8/16/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Community Center, 330 East 4th Ave

Onarga

8/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Onarga American Legion, 619 W Lincoln Ave

_______________

Livingston County

Fairbury

8/23/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Maple Street

Pontiac

8/23/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Pontiac Township Senior Community Center, 601 N Ladd Street

8/29/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Pontiac Township Senior Community Center, 601 N Ladd Street

_______________

Marshall County

Lacon

8/18/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lacon Community Center, 405 N Washington St

_______________

McLean County

Bloomington

8/16/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.

8/17/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.

8/17/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Second Presbyterian Church, 404 N. Prairie St.

8/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.

8/18/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grossinger Arena, 101 S. Madison Street

8/19/2023: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 South Madison

8/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.

8/20/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.

8/21/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.

8/22/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.

8/23/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 2910 E. Lincoln St.

8/23/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.

8/24/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.

8/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Avenue

8/24/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bloomington Fire Department Station 2, 1911 Hamilton Road

8/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.

8/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.

8/27/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.

8/28/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.

8/29/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.

8/30/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.

8/31/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Bloomington IL Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct.

Lexington

8/26/2023: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 107 East Chatham Street

Normal

8/17/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas Ave.

8/25/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Normal Fire Department, 1300 E College Ave.

8/30/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Heartland Community College, 1500 W Raab Rd.

8/30/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Activity and Recreation Center, 600 E. Willow St.

_______________

Peoria County

Chillicothe

8/25/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., IVC High School, 1300 W. Sycamore

Hanna City

8/22/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 12208 W. Farmington Rd, P. O. Box 388

Peoria

8/16/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

8/17/2023: 10:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

8/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

8/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

8/19/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Peter H Clark Elks Lodge 483, 1101 SW Jefferson Ave

8/20/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

8/21/2023: 9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

8/22/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

8/23/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

8/24/2023: 10:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

8/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

8/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

8/27/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

8/28/2023: 9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

8/29/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Richwoods High School, 6301 N. University

8/29/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 West John H Gwynn Jr Avenue

8/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., University of Illinois College of Medicine, 1 Illini Drive

Peoria Heights

8/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Grand View Lodge #1112, 3819 N Prospect Rd

_______________

Piatt County

Monticello

8/22/2023: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monticello Community Building, 201 N State Street

_______________

Putnam County

McNabb

8/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., McNabb Fire Dept., 391 N. Rt. 89

_______________

Tazewell County

Delavan

8/22/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Baptist Church, 5th & Linden

East Peoria

8/24/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., East Peoria Community High School, 1401 E Washington

8/26/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 154 E Washington St

8/29/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 101 Mariners Way

Morton

8/18/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Morton School District Building, 1050 S Fourth Ave

8/22/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 325 E Queenwood Rd

8/28/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Grace Church Activity Center, 1325 E Jefferson

Pekin

8/17/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1315 Court St.

8/19/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Pekin Moose Lodge, 2605 Broadway PO Box 962

_______________

Woodford County

Eureka

8/21/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 208 N. Callender

Minonk