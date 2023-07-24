PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With high temperatures expected this week, the American Red Cross is offering safety tips to help avoid the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

According to a Red Cross news release, here are some important safety tips to remember:

Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

If you don’t have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Take frequent breaks and use a buddy system when working outdoors.

Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.

According to the Centers for Disease Control And Prevention, More than 600 people die from heat-related illnesses each year. Adults over 65, infants and those with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk.

The Red Cross warns excessive heat can lead to sunburns, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Signs of heat exhaustion include:

Cool, moist, pale or flushed skin

Heavy sweating

Headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Weakness

Exhaustion

Those suffering from heat exhaustion should be moved to a cooler place. Their clothing should be removed or loosened. They should be sprayed with water, or have a cool wet towel applied to their skin. If they are conscious, they should be given a small amount of water to drink.

Call 911 if a person suffering heat exhaustion refuses water, vomits or begins to lose consciousness.

Heat stroke occurs when the body is overwhelmed by heat and begins to stop functioning. Signs include:

Hot, red skin which may be dry or moist

Changes in consciousness

Vomiting

High body temperature

If someone shows signs of heat stroke, call 911 immediately, They should be moved to a cooler place. If possible, they can be immersed up to their neck in cool water, sprayed with cold water, or covered with cold wet towels or bags of ice.

More information about the Red Cross is available here.