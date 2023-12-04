CHICAGO (WMBD)– The Red Cross of Central Illinois has released safety tips on holiday decorating.

Adam Runkle, the Regional Disaster Officer for the Illinois Red Cross said, “December is the peak time for home fires involving candles and holiday decorations.”

He continued, “Help protect your family by using battery-operated candles and practicing your two-minute escape plan with everyone in your household.”

The Red Cross advises decorators to observe the following safety tips:

If you must use candles, keep them away from anything that could burn, and place them out of reach of pets and children. Never leave burning candles unattended.

Check all holiday light cords to ensure they aren't frayed or broken. Don't string too many strands of lights together — no more than three per extension cord.

Ensure outside decorations are for outdoor use and fasten lights securely to your home or trees. If using hooks or nails outside, make sure they are insulated to avoid an electrocution or fire hazard.

If buying an artificial tree, look for a fire-resistant label. When putting it up, keep it away from fireplaces, radiators and other sources of heat. Never use electric lights on metallic trees.

If getting a live tree, make sure it's fresh and keep it watered . To test if the tree is fresh, bend the needles up and down to make sure no needles fall off.

Don't light the fireplace if hanging stockings or other decorations on the mantel.

Just over the past week, local Red Cross volunteers helped six people in Peoria and Lincoln who suffered three home fires.

More information about fire safety tips can be found here.

