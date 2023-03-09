PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday, and the Red Cross recommends that people test their smoke alarms.

Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a house fire by 50 percent. House fires are the country’s most frequent disaster.

Along with testing smoke alarms, it is also important to practice escape plans with your family. Regional Communications Manager Brian Williamsen stressed the importance of fire escape plans.

“Having an evacuation plan is very important, if you have children make sure you go over that with your kids and say ‘hey, in the event a fire happens, here’s what we do, make sure we get out of the home to that meeting point outside,'”Williamsen said.

The Red Cross is hosting an event next Thursday where volunteers will install smoke alarms and provide fire safety information to Peoria neighborhoods. For those interested in signing up, this is the link to that website.