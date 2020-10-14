Red flag weather warning for Central Illinois

MCLEAN COUNTY, IlL (WMBD) — National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a red flag warning which will be in effect from noon to 7:00 pm Wednesday.

The red flag warning is in effect for gusty winds and low humidity for multiple counties in Central Illinois.

Counties that would be impacted include Woodford, Tazewell, McLean, Mason, Logan, DeWitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermilion, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Coles, Edgar, and Shelby.

There will be southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph. Humidity may reach around 25 percent.

Any fires that develop in this weather will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning during the warning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

