BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Work will soon begin on the rehabilitation of an old building in downtown Bloomington.

A few months ago, Red Raccoon Games announced it has purchased the old Woolworth’s building in downtown Bloomington at 301 N. Main Street. Tuesday afternoon, owners Jamie and Kelly Mathy broke ground on the renovation in front of customers, staff and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.

Since 2013, the building has sat vacant and Mathy said it presented a perfect opportunity for Red Raccoon to expand as they’ve outgrown their current space at 309 N. Main Street.

Once finished, the renovation of Red Raccoon will have around 2,500 square feet of additional space for parties, game nights and retail.

“Upstairs will be about 3,500 sq. feet, downstairs would be 3,000 and then that’ll leave us 5,500 sq. feet of rental space to rent to whatever business wants to open up,” Mathy said.

One of the tenants who will be leasing a space is Zeta Coffee. The owner of Zeta Coffee Joel Aper said his shop will be open in conjunction with Red Raccoon, offering coffee, boba tea and baked goods.

“We’re running a ghost kitchen out of a church right now and we’re really going to hit hard on our private events; from weddings and corporate functions and then once this opens up and we have the green light, we’re going to really call this place home,” Aper said.

Nothing is confirmed, but Aper is tentatively planning on being open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until 2 a.m.

Mathy said full construction is expected to begin this November and if all goes as planned, the new location will open in June 2023.