Red White and Boom 2020 has been postponed

PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Red White and Boom will not be held on July 4 this year, but it has not been canceled yet.
Event organizers Midwest 360 made the decision to postpone the event due to the governor’s recommendation to not hold large events through the summer to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Organizers say they still hope to reschedule the event for later this year, but if it is canceled they plan to come back bigger and better next year.
