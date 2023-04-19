PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – It’s the area’s largest event, attracting an estimated 200,000 people to the Peoria and East Peoria riverfront for a massive Fourth of July fireworks display.

Carle Health Red White and Boom is organized by Midwest Communications and its seven radio stations, in conjunction with the Peoria Park District.

Supervisor of events, Nick Conrad says the fireworks are a phenomenal show that’s turned into the largest light display across Illinois.

“It’s just really such a big draw because of the holiday and the activities around it, and being in downtown Peoria and having both sides of the river coming together for this,” says Conrad. “So I think it really does draw regionally from the surrounding areas.”

For many families, Carle Health Red White and Boom is an annual tradition where many reserve spots early for the fireworks.

“I believe we’re going on more than 30 years here in Peoria and it’s really been elevated in the last 10-12 years with Midwest Communications and their involvement and commitment to it,” the supervisor of events says they put forth the capital to pay for the fireworks.

Supervisor of events, Nick Conrad says because this event is over the river and it draws both sides — several community partners including the city, first responders, coast guard, and more are integral in pulling it off.