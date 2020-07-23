Red White & Boom 2020 is officially canceled

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of Central Illinois’ biggest fireworks celebrations is now canceled.

The popular Fourth of July Red White & Boom event was originally postponed back in May due to Illinois’ restrictions on large gatherings.

Mike Wild, general manager of Midwest Communications, said they held out hope to be able to host the event later this year, but it just didn’t seem feasible anymore.

“Gatherings of this size just aren’t allowed in this state,” Wild said. “And just putting 200,000 of your closest friends shoulder to shoulder on the Riverfront in this environment probably isn’t a very good idea.”

Wild said Red, White, and Boom usually bring in nearly 200,000 people to the Riverfronts and there was no practical way to accommodate an event that attracts that many people.

He said it’s unfortunate they couldn’t hold the event this year, but safety is the main priority. He said organizers are already looking toward the future.

“We’re really looking forward to 2021,” Wild said. “We plan to be bigger and better next year.”

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected