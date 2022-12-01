BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Miller Park Zoo announced the death of one of its red wolves Thursday.

According to a press release, the wolf started to experience hyperthermia and collapsed during a routine health exam. Despite immediate veterinary attention and a day-long effort by zoo staff, it was deemed to have a poor chance of full recovery.

Humane euthanasia was used at the end of the day.

The red wolf had lived in the Miller Park Zoo since his birth in 2018.

All the red wolves in the United States are managed by the United States Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) to help support the recovery of the red wolf population.

The routine health exam was a pre-transport requirement for the wolves to participate in a conservation program. One of the zoo’s two wolves was originally scheduled to go to Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma, Washington.

Miller Park Zoo is still scheduled to receive a new female red wolf to introduce to their remaining wolf as part of the conservation program.

The zoo stated that they appreciate the public support during this difficult time.