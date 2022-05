NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Those in Normal looking to watch Leah Marlene compete for the top spot in “American Idol” this Sunday may be able to do so for free.

Illinois State University will host a free watch party Sunday inside Redbird Arena. The event is open to the public, and doors to the arena open at 6 p.m., ahead of the 7 p.m. finale.

While guests will not be allowed to bring outside food or drink, concessions will be open for purchase. Parking will be available in the lots next to the arena.